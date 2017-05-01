There are on the Tri-County News story from Thursday Apr 27, titled a First Fridaya to begin in Gallipolis -. In it, Tri-County News reports that:

The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is working with businesses in order to start a new summer event program called "First Friday," which will take place the first Friday of May, June, and July. Erin Buckley, who is involved with River City Leather and the chamber, explained that this event is designed to emulate the popular Gallery Hop in Columbus and the First Friday series in Philadelphia.

