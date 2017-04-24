a Drug Take Back Daya this Saturday - 5:05 pm updated:

This week, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman announced more than 270 sites where Ohioans can safely dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, this Saturday National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration in an effort to provide safe, convenient and responsible means for disposal of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and medications. In the Gallia County Courthouse lobby, there is a drop off box for unused prescription drugs which is available to the public during regular business hours, as well as one at the Gallipolis Police Department.

