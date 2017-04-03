2 arrested in human remains investigation, 1 at large -
Two individuals have been taken into custody over the weekend after being indicted based upon the investigation into the death of Terry "Shag" Rothgeb, 55, of Gallipolis, by the Gallia Sheriff's Office. Ralph Young, 39, and Leeza Bartels, 22, both of Bidwell, were taken into custody by detectives with the Gallia County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Gallipolis Police Department after receiving an anonymous tip from the public as to their whereabouts.
Tri-County News
