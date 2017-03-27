Two arrested in task force, GPD bust

On Wednesday, the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs, along with the Gallipolis City Police Department executed a search warrant at 62 Chillicothe Road in Gallipolis, locating multiple narcotics including alleged crystal methamphetamine and heroin inside of the residence. Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer reports a search was executed at 62 Chillicothe Road in Gallipolis at the residence of Jeremy Collins, 38 and Georgiana Bechtle, 36. The search warrant was obtained by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commissions Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties with the assistance of the Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren's Office.

