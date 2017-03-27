Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -

Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-County News

On Wednesday, the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs, along with the Gallipolis City Police Department executed a search warrant at 62 Chillicothe Road in Gallipolis, locating multiple narcotics including alleged crystal methamphetamine and heroin inside of the residence. Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer reports a search was executed at 62 Chillicothe Road in Gallipolis at the residence of Jeremy Collins, 38 and Georgiana Bechtle, 36. The search warrant was obtained by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commissions Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties with the assistance of the Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how 30 min Helpers 30
Deadbeat Dads 1 hr Umyes 10
Kroger coming to Gallipolis (Jan '16) 1 hr Ihopeso 18
Jimmy johnson 1 hr urpathetic 8
Fire in the Gallia Jail 2 hr libby 20
Open your eyes 2 hr I know 7
Amish construction (Apr '16) 3 hr Citizen 54
Crazy drunk girl @courtside this weekend 3 hr Gomer 8
Drunken Gallia Deputies on Duty 6 hr Smiles 29
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC