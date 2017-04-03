The Tiara Team takes trivia prize
The Tiara Team, pictured from left, Fran Denney, Karen Tabor, Winston Saunders, Shella Roettker, Cathy Boggs Waller and Marlene Hoffman, was the winning team in the French Art Colony's Trivia Challenge held at the Colony Club in Gallipolis. FAC began sponsoring Trivia Night on the last Tuesday of every month last fall and it continues to grow.
