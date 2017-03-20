Supporting Earl Neff Pediatric Fund

Supporting Earl Neff Pediatric Fund

Wednesday Mar 15

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer Gallipolis Inpatient Pediatric Unit.

