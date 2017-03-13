St. Patricka s Day Cultural Festival, Parade set - 10:04 pm updated:
The lineup for the parade is at noon on Spruce Street with step off at 1 p.m., traveling on Second Avenue, ending at Court Street. The festival will take place at Gallipolis City Park.
