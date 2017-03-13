Riveby Theatre Guild brings a Hot Dam...

Riveby Theatre Guild brings a Hot Dames, Hot Leada -

Wednesday Mar 8

The French Art Colony's Riverby Theatre Guild production of "Hot Dames, Hot Lead" will take the stage this month, with performances on March 17 and 18 and March 24 and 25 in the RTG Studio on Court Street. Gangsters and gals and P.I's abound in this radio drama.

Gallipolis, OH

