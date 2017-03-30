Ohio driver's license renewal cost ma...

Ohio driver's license renewal cost may rise

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Toledo Blade

The state motor fuels tax won't go up, but some drivers may find themselves paying more in local fees to renew their licenses and register their vehicles under a $7.8 billion, two-year transportation and public-safety budget heading to Gov. John Kasich's desk. The Ohio House of Representatives voted 81-16 and the Senate 28-5 to give final approval to House Bill 26, sponsored by state Rep. Robert McColley .

