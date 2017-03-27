New restrictions on pain pills -

In recent years, more regulation and restriction has come from the state government in response to the growing problem of drug abuse, specifically prescription drug abuse. Thursday, at a press conference at the statehouse, Kasich announced new restrictions will limit prescription of pain killers to seven days for adults, five for minors.

Gallipolis, OH

