New restrictions on pain pills -
In recent years, more regulation and restriction has come from the state government in response to the growing problem of drug abuse, specifically prescription drug abuse. Thursday, at a press conference at the statehouse, Kasich announced new restrictions will limit prescription of pain killers to seven days for adults, five for minors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|1 hr
|Pickle
|4
|Amanda Clonch
|1 hr
|don't care
|51
|Deadbeat Dads
|1 hr
|Badboyz
|14
|Crazy drunk girl @courtside this weekend
|2 hr
|so many options
|11
|Big K closes today! Who paves the way?
|2 hr
|Citizen
|14
|Open your eyes
|2 hr
|Britt
|15
|Peebles Chic
|3 hr
|That Guy
|1
|Drunken Gallia Deputies on Duty
|12 hr
|Smiles
|29
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC