McKinniss joins OVP editorial team -
McKinniss, a native of Gallia County, is the son of Terry and Faith McKinniss, longtime residents of Gallipolis. He's a 2011 graduate of Gallia Academy and a 2016 graduate of Marshall University with a BLA in English Literature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hurt sentence
|40 min
|Im fit you aint
|143
|Fire in the Gallia Jail
|51 min
|Hmm
|11
|how
|1 hr
|Hmm
|5
|Another inmate escaped Gallia county jail
|1 hr
|American first
|1
|anyone know misty baird (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Smh
|38
|Tammy Goelling O'dell needs one
|2 hr
|eat shat
|3
|Hot ladies part 2
|2 hr
|juicy c
|37
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC