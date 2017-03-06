Gallia sees no primary or spring special elections

Gallia County will not see a spring primary May 2 due to a lack of applying candidates in accordance with area ordinances to stipulate the need for a primary and there will be no special elections in spring either. According to Gallia County Board of Elections Deputy Director Dale Whitt, Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford has no Republican opponent and so therefore will automatically run in the November election.

