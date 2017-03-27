From left, Leeann Trippett, Aliah Enc...

From left, Leeann Trippett, Aliah Encinias, Torie Bosner and Katelyn Huck

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Marietta Times

Torie Bosner participated in Beginning Prepared and placed fourth overall and received a Silver rating. Aliah Encininas participated in Extemporaneous and placed sixth overall and received a Bronze rating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how 7 min Cashvalue 26
Margaret Evans judge (Sep '16) 35 min yummy 45
Hot ladies part 2 1 hr geep 60
Billy Simpkins 1 hr Margaret 2
Synthia hurt (Aug '15) 3 hr Tammy 21
Crazy drunk girl @courtside this weekend 4 hr tandy porton 5
anyone know misty baird (Oct '12) 4 hr Family friend 52
Drunken Gallia Deputies on Duty 6 hr Jeff 21
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC