FFA places in speaking contest

Saturday Mar 25

On Feb. 9, four members of the Gallipolis FFA Chapter participated in the District Ten Public Speaking contest. Pictured above, left to right, is Clay Montgomery, Allie Clagg, Jenna Wood and Grace Montgomery.

