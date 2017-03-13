Experts brief Crime Watch on recovery...

Experts brief Crime Watch on recovery efforts

Recognizing the role of drug addiction in spikes of crime in Gallia County, Huntington-Morgan Crime Watch recently engaged with local experts helping substance abuse victims with the painstaking process of recovery. Meeting March 7 at Vinton Village Hall, the group welcomed Angela Stowers of Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery, and Kevin Dennis, chief executive officer of the Field of Hope Community Campus, who discussed initiatives to aid addicts who are sincere about kicking their habit and all of the negative side effects it creates, including criminal activity to support their habits.

