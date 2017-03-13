Enjoying it while it lasts -

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Tri-County News

On Thursday, it was a good day to catch some sunshine, catch a walk, catch some fish or even catch a drone - all of which are pictured here. Warm, spring-like temperatures brought many out to the Gallipolis Riverfront prior to temperatures dropping on Friday, with a high of 44 and low of 18 expected.

