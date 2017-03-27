Deputies search for escapee - 10:54 pm updated:
The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is searching for Michelle M. Myers, 42, after last seen in Thursday wearing orange striped clothing in Cheshire. Myers was being held at the Gallia County Work Release Center on a probation violation for the City of Gallipolis.
