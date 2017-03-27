Coalition invites community to fight against drug epidemic

Field of Hope Executive Director Lora Jenkins leads a panel of questions from area experts battling the Gallia County drug epidemic. From left to right sit area drug rehabilitation counselor Andrea Sims, Director Robin Harris with the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health, Vinton Baptist Church Pastor Heath Jenkins, HR Officer of GKN Sinter Metals Gail Hess, Holzer Medical Center Emergency Department Manager Tara Salyers, Vinton Elementary Principal Leslie Henry and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

