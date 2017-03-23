And the beat goes ona -

Monday Mar 20

A downpour couldn't dampen the spirits of those who were committed to coming out to celebrate the annual St. Patrick's Day Cultural Festival and Parade in downtown Gallipolis on Saturday. Pictured here, some members of the River Valley High School Band making their way along the parade route which ended at Court Street.

