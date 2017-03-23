A view from up above it all -

Wednesday Mar 15

This view from Mound Hill Cemetery reveals a chilly, late-winter day in Gallipolis. The first day of spring will arrive Monday, March 20, hopefully bringing with it warmer temperatures and new leaves on these trees.

