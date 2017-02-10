Two arrested on Georges Creek Road - 12:34 am updated:

Two arrested on Georges Creek Road - ...

A man and a woman were arrested on Georges Creek Road after law enforcement enacted a search warrant in the morning hours of Sunday with drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics seized. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren executed a search warrant at a residence on Georges Creek Road.

