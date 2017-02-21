Two arrested in search warrant on Ohio 141 - 11:52 am updated:

Two arrested in search warrant on Ohi...

Two arrested in search warrant on Ohio 141

Sunday Feb 19

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 1096 State Route 141 near the intersection of Sanders Drive in Gallia County early Sunday morning, resulting in the arrest of two. "Deputies, assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs County, seized a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia," said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.

