Stewart takes part in inauguration ceremony

Private Daniel Stewart was a member of the honor guard who shot off canons recently at President Donald Trump's inauguration. Stewart was was born at Holzer Medical Center and lived in Cheshire until he joined the U.S. Army last year.

