Splash pad voted down; questions arise regarding Gallipolisa future -
There are 34 comments on the Tri-County News story from Tuesday Feb 21, titled Splash pad voted down; questions arise regarding Gallipolisa future -. In it, Tri-County News reports that:
The result of Gallipolis City Commission's Tuesday meeting was far from "business as usual" as concerns about the city's financial future soon turned into the eventual voting down of a proposed splash pad in Gallipolis City Park by three commissioners, with one voting for the pad's installation. Gallipolis City Commissioners currently consists of President Tony Gallagher, Roger Brandeberry, Matt Johnson, Mike Fulks and Steven Wallis.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tri-County News.
#1 Wednesday Feb 22
The should've tried to put it where the old hotel was torn down across from the park. On the corner there would be a great place I bet gump would donate the land to the city?
#2 Wednesday Feb 22
I wouldn't donate shit to this pissy city!! And I highly doubt he has any love for this hole. Carry on idiot. But what I do find sad is only a select few can make decisions for this village- we are NOT a city.
#3 Wednesday Feb 22
Dang, what crawled up your ass and made you spit that dick out?
#4 Wednesday Feb 22
The citizens of the "village" voted in the current city commissioners...
#5 Wednesday Feb 22
Leave then! With that attitude we def don't need ya!!'
#6 Wednesday Feb 22
I say we put it in one of those loud mouths front yard see how they like it there!!!
#7 Thursday Feb 23
That park had or still has a fountain.
It is almost never on tho.
I feel sorry for the ones who don't ever get too far from Gallipolis. There is a lot of stuff to see and experience. Much of it will never happen here.
#8 Thursday Feb 23
The people of Gallipolis should try to do more for the kids in the community. You would think they would want to offer more so that these kids can stay away from drugs. All they ever say is no to anything new in this little village that continues to go downhill.
#9 Thursday Feb 23
It needs to be located at the swimming pool where there will be oversite! Can you imagine the nasty mess this would make in the park when gallias finest take their kids in diapers and the diapers fall apart? Do you really think a parent is going to pick that crap up? The answer is NO! There is trash all over the park everyday where people don't pick up after themselves! Other places I've been to with splash pads have maintenance staff there during operation times! Is that going to be funded here by someone? It takes a lot of money to maintain things like this, just ask the veterans that maintain the dough boy monument! Who's going to pay for that?
#10 Thursday Feb 23
It's called security cameras. Other towns have them at their parks even. It only takes several and not that costly.
But. There's always an excuse
#12 Thursday Feb 23
Let's say the city gives/ donates to the DRP, the appropriate amount of property at Haskins park,
For a splash pad, creating , if you will mini sports / water complex . There would be baseball, basketball, skate park , pool, swings , picnic pavilion , and maybe local vendors could set up food carts considering there are no concessions at the pool. Now that seems like a win /win. We as a community create a place for the kids, young and old to gather have enjoy these options. Just seems like a logical solution to the upheaval of the park.
United States
#13 Thursday Feb 23
What was cost to be?
#14 Thursday Feb 23
So you have a security camera and you see who did it then what? It's too late by the time they are convicted to make them clean the shit up or pay to repair it several weeks later! You gonna go pick the shit up? It needs to be at the swimming pool where it can be monitored!
#15 Thursday Feb 23
DRP doesn't want to own this! DRP just wants to raise the money to build it then it will belong to the city to be covered under cities liability insurance.
#16 Thursday Feb 23
You do know there is already a basketball court, tennis court, swimming pool, skateboard park, baseball fields, shelter house & playground already at Haskins Park right? That's why I agree the swimming pool area is the perfect location for the splash park.
#17 Thursday Feb 23
Awesome , so we have DRP set it up at Haskins park, then the city assumes control. I'm all in on that idea, again it's a win / win, it creates a central location where all people can enjoy the amenities
. Who possible could be against this solution.
#18 Thursday Feb 23
Yes! Then no one will go to the city pool because splash pad will be free. Then the city can shut down the pool!
#19 Thursday Feb 23
I agree 110%!!!!
#20 Thursday Feb 23
Lol they will go to the pool if they want to swim! Can't swim in a spray of water! Splash pads are for little kids never seen 10 and up in any splash pads I've been around! Bigger kids want to be in the pool! What difference would it make cause if they are looking for free they aren't going to the pool anyway! If they are located beside each other families only have to go to one location where all age kids in the family can enjoy what is age appropriate. One stop shop it's the new in thing haven't you heard?
#21 Thursday Feb 23
Hell yeah put it in the park and let's get the bikini car wash babe over there for a wet tshirt show! That outta set the bible beaters on edge...right there in the middle of downtown! Plenty of bench seating all around the park! Gtown got a party!!!
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
