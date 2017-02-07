Remembering the 1937 flood 80 years later -
Dr. R.R. Boice and Mary Ewing Buck sitting in rear of boat, while her brother Henry Ewing stands in a photo which was taken above what is now Mick's Barbershop on Main Street during the January 1937 flood. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crazy
|11 min
|Blah
|4
|precious lynch
|52 min
|Destiny
|2
|mg
|1 hr
|laughn out loud
|1
|Amish construction (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Tracy
|40
|Tasha Lamn
|5 hr
|Uraplayyer
|17
|Amanda Robinson
|7 hr
|krss
|3
|RED Rover ROSIE
|8 hr
|Nostril- damus
|26
|What's happening on 141? ?? Cops everywhere,
|Feb 5
|U S A
|29
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC