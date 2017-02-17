Proclaiming 65 years together -

Being married for 65 years deserves some recognition but it doesn't often happen that one of Ohio's largest cities recognizes such a feat. Earlier this month, Herb and Betty Burton, formerly of Gallipolis, were honored with a proclamation from Nan Whaley, mayor of Dayton.

