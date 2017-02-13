Pilot Program Will Work To Bridge Gaps Between Foster Care, Youth Homelessness

For around 18 months in his early 20s, Daniel Rupert was homeless in Athens, living out of a large duffel bag, spending his days at Ohio University's Alden Library and spending his nights in either a tucked-away part of the alley behind Chipotle, on the steps by Glidden Hall, or close to the outside heating vents near Alden. "You learn pretty quickly that vagrancy is frowned upon," he said in an interview late last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.