Ohio man pleads to federal drug charge

Two men pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug crimes, including one accused of conspiring to distribute heroin in Mason County, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Earnest Moore, 40, of Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

