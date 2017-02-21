Ohio man pleads to federal drug charge -
Two men pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug crimes, including one accused of conspiring to distribute heroin in Mason County, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Earnest Moore, 40, of Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lisa hammond
|44 min
|Helloo
|2
|Jacob Pollock
|8 hr
|Haaaaaaaaaa
|2
|Mothman sightings
|8 hr
|fact
|7
|flippers new escalade
|10 hr
|Cat
|7
|Mindy Pope (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|bible buff
|21
|Margo Smith
|14 hr
|Fedup
|16
|Sarah McDonald? (May '11)
|15 hr
|Your family is a ...
|15
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|20 hr
|Dilly
|42
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC