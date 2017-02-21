OEPA to use Gallipolis water mapping ...

OEPA to use Gallipolis water mapping suggestions -

With the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's effort to avoid problems that occur in places like Flint, Mich., the agency is taking some nods from efforts made from the Gallipolis city water system. In accordance with the Ohio General Assembly's House Bill 512, city workers have been asked to map out the waterlines in town in order to account for copper and lead contamination.

