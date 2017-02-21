OEPA to use Gallipolis water mapping suggestions -
With the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's effort to avoid problems that occur in places like Flint, Mich., the agency is taking some nods from efforts made from the Gallipolis city water system. In accordance with the Ohio General Assembly's House Bill 512, city workers have been asked to map out the waterlines in town in order to account for copper and lead contamination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gallipolis commisioners
|5 min
|wow
|10
|flippers new escalade
|13 min
|Smiles
|21
|Sheriff Champlin IS cleaning things up best he ...
|35 min
|Sive
|3
|Jake facemire busted again
|39 min
|Obviously
|2
|Tasha Lamn
|1 hr
|Slimm
|4
|gallia county work release center (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Sive
|61
|Who wants COX PIGS out of Gallia? Speak up.
|2 hr
|Jimbo
|32
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|Tue
|Dilly
|42
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC