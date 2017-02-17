No primary for Gallia, special elections a possibility

Gallia County will not see a spring primary May 2 due to a lack of applying candidates in accordance with area ordinances to stipulate the need for a primary, however, special elections may still be held. According to Gallia Board of Elections Deputy Director Dale Whitt, six candidates filed to run for a place on the Gallipolis City Commission as three seats will be open to vote upon.

