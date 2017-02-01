Neighborhood watch to increase presence

Neighborhood watch to increase presen...

With the advent of several drug busts early in the year, the Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch is stepping up its recruiting efforts and keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. According to organization President Marvin Vanderburg, 12 members regularly meet with at the Gallipolis Justice Building on Second Avenue at 1:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.

