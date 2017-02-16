Lighten up your cooking -
Holzer staff recently hosted a Healthy Cooking Demonstration at the Holzer Health System Gallipolis location to assist residents in keeping this resolution. This cooking demo featured appetizer type foods, including buffalo cauliflower wings, turkey meatballs, curried chicken skewers, veggie meatballs, and a fudge brownie no bake cheesecake dessert.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Beaver (Nov '10)
|15 min
|Dolphin
|71
|Dog Napper Dog Flipper
|44 min
|Dawg Crapper
|2
|sally sore hole aka debra@ sabra (Dec '12)
|48 min
|Woazer
|10
|matt mulford
|1 hr
|normalguy
|9
|leah johnson jeffers
|3 hr
|come on cami
|3
|Any dog wash around here
|3 hr
|Bunch
|18
|GaLLia the carwash mecca of all Ohio !!!
|4 hr
|LOL
|2
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|5 hr
|grown up
|119
|The loud sound comming out of the sky in Gallip...
|5 hr
|Welfare Bum
|12
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|23 hr
|bulldog
|25
|Big Al going to prison (Jun '15)
|Wed
|pig monitor
|69
