Hurt sentenced to four years in dismemberment case - 3:49 pm updated:

Richard Hurt, 47, of Gallipolis, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to four years in a state facility in the Gallia County Court of Common Pleas after pleading guilty to dismembering the remains of missing Gallia woman Jessica Berry. Hurt pleaded guilty of his own accord with no plea arrangement offered to the third-degree felony of tampering with evidence and the fifth-degree crime of abuse of a corpse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.