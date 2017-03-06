Holzer Cardiac Symposium slated for March 4 -
The 2017 Cardiac Symposium will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Holzer Education and Davis Family Conference Center at Holzer Health System - Gallipolis Medical Center. Speakers for the event include Holzer Cardiovascular Institute staff: Dave Fields, NP, John Wells, PA-C, and Choudhary Rayani, MD.
