Gunmakers to hold show at Campus Mart...

Gunmakers to hold show at Campus Martius Museum in Marietta

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

File Photo Carroll Shoemaker, of Gallipolis, Ohio, works on one of his muzzleloaders at last year's Contemporary Gunmakers and Allied Artists Show at the Campus Martius Museum. This year's show will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mg 1 hr believe it 5
allen perry 2 hr Yep 5
sharon waugh 2 hr Whatever 11
gina cox 4 hr Justme 6
what happened 5 hr hmmm 1
precious lynch 6 hr hmm 1
precious lynch 6 hr hmm 1
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC