GPD save 9 from overdosing since beginning of year

Next Story Prev Story
The Gallipolis Police Department has used naloxone to save 10 lives from overdosing on opioids since the new year's first overdose in the city on Jan. 13, according to GPD records. Between Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, officers administered naloxone to six different individuals with one passing away.

