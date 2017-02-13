GPD save 9 from overdosing since beginning of year -
The Gallipolis Police Department has used naloxone to save 10 lives from overdosing on opioids since the new year's first overdose in the city on Jan. 13, according to GPD records. Between Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, officers administered naloxone to six different individuals with one passing away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
