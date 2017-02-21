Gallipolis Rotary Club news
Rotary District 6690 Foundation Fund Raising Chair Gary Vaughn was invited to Gallipolis to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Foundation. Vaughn has been a Rotarian for over 30 years and he is the Immediate Past President of the Short North Rotary Club in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starving dogs rescued by shelter
|1 hr
|Dog lover
|27
|Why is Champlin having all the true posts about...
|1 hr
|Smiles
|15
|Shadow watson
|2 hr
|Jkkk
|7
|waterfront is a waste
|2 hr
|Lassie
|10
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|3 hr
|45631abc
|46
|Splash pad voted down; questions arise regardin...
|4 hr
|buck$
|28
|lisa hammond
|4 hr
|breatheasy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC