Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
Gallia deputies discovered what was reportedly the deceased body of Terry Rothgeb, 55, of Gallipolis in Springfield Township while following leads after having received a missing person report Saturday morning. Gallia County Coroner Dr. Daniel Whiteley has sent the body to Montgomery County for an autopsy and further examination.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Clonch
|9 min
|newstome
|30
|Most beautiful women in Gallia County
|4 hr
|lol
|22
|Looking
|4 hr
|thetruelife
|8
|New sheriff allows deputies to clock in and go ...
|4 hr
|Sick of it
|4
|Drug dealers
|4 hr
|Sick of it
|10
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|5 hr
|Think about it
|56
|Remember when Mike Soles was a cage fighter?
|6 hr
|Wise One
|5
