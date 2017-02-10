Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:

Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 ...

44 min ago Read more: Tri-County News

Gallia deputies discovered what was reportedly the deceased body of Terry Rothgeb, 55, of Gallipolis in Springfield Township while following leads after having received a missing person report Saturday morning. Gallia County Coroner Dr. Daniel Whiteley has sent the body to Montgomery County for an autopsy and further examination.

