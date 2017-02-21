Emancipation Celebration Day Committe...

Emancipation Celebration Day Committee opens scholarship -

The Emancipation Proclamation Committee, the nonprofit organization responsible for organizing the Emancipation Celebration annually in September, is announcing the return of its scholarship program. According to committee member Karen Sprague, the organization asks that all applications be mailed and postmarked by April 15 to P.O. Box 511 Gallipolis, OH 45631.

