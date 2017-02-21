Emancipation Celebration Day Committee opens scholarship -
The Emancipation Proclamation Committee, the nonprofit organization responsible for organizing the Emancipation Celebration annually in September, is announcing the return of its scholarship program. According to committee member Karen Sprague, the organization asks that all applications be mailed and postmarked by April 15 to P.O. Box 511 Gallipolis, OH 45631.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Pollock
|3 hr
|Haaaaaaaaaa
|2
|Mothman sightings
|4 hr
|fact
|7
|Mercerville Police discover body @ 16:12 Today
|4 hr
|Reporter
|9
|flippers new escalade
|5 hr
|Cat
|7
|Champlin thinks he is a hero gonna clean up steets
|6 hr
|TLG
|71
|lisa hammond
|7 hr
|lklklklk
|1
|Mindy Pope (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|bible buff
|21
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|15 hr
|Dilly
|42
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC