Crime watch renews monthly schedule

Noting an uptick in suspicious activity within Vinton, Huntington-Morgan Crime Watch opted to return to a monthly regular meeting schedule when it met Feb. 7. The group had met every other month during the winter, but President Brandi Whealdon suggested meeting every month again after she observed a return of questionable deeds and individuals around the village, a contention supported by some of the residents in attendance. They agreed with the schedule change, making the group's next meeting Tuesday, March 7, 6:30 p.m. in Vinton Village Hall.

