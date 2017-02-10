City goes forth with eminent domain suit -
The city of Gallipolis went forward Tuesday and filed its lawsuit in accordance with eminent domain procedures in order to appropriate a property at 745 Fourth Avenue in order to claim the dilapidated property and return it to grass. "This is the first time that I'm aware that the city has taken steps to appropriate private property," said Gallipolis City Solicitor Adam Salisbury.
