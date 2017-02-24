Budget provision would cut vehicle fe...

Budget provision would cut vehicle fees in county

A portion of registration fees imposed on commercial vehicles would be cut in Lucas and three other counties, as part of an experiment to see if more trucks register in Ohio as a result, under a proposal headed for a House of Representatives vote next week. The provision was added Thursday by the House Finance Committee to a proposed $7.8 billion, two-year transportation and public safety budget.

