Budget provision would cut vehicle fees in county
A portion of registration fees imposed on commercial vehicles would be cut in Lucas and three other counties, as part of an experiment to see if more trucks register in Ohio as a result, under a proposal headed for a House of Representatives vote next week. The provision was added Thursday by the House Finance Committee to a proposed $7.8 billion, two-year transportation and public safety budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Champlin having all the true posts about...
|2 hr
|Marsh
|6
|lisa hammond
|3 hr
|lmao
|8
|Lula Cox
|4 hr
|lula cox
|4
|waterfront is a waste
|4 hr
|good
|3
|Starving dogs rescued by shelter
|4 hr
|truth
|10
|Taco Bell vs. Taco Hell
|4 hr
|Annoyed
|1
|Sheriff Champlin IS cleaning things up best he ...
|5 hr
|Connie Lingust
|21
|Splash pad voted down; questions arise regardin...
|5 hr
|Park
|22
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|7 hr
|Dilly
|45
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC