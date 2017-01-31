Area students make deana s list

Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean's list recognizing academic performance. Local students named to the fall 2016 dean's list at Miami University include: Adriana Wilcoxon, of Gallipolis, and Collen Young, of Rutland.

