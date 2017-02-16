Anytime Shine to hold grand opening

This Saturday, Feb. 11, Anytime Shine Car Wash of Gallipolis, Ohio, pictured, will officially celebrate with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony. The grand opening event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be refreshments served, including Silver Bridge Coffee, and 93.1 The Wolf will be in attendance to do a live remote.

