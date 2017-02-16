Anytime Shine to hold grand opening
This Saturday, Feb. 11, Anytime Shine Car Wash of Gallipolis, Ohio, pictured, will officially celebrate with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony. The grand opening event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be refreshments served, including Silver Bridge Coffee, and 93.1 The Wolf will be in attendance to do a live remote.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Beaver (Nov '10)
|14 min
|Dolphin
|71
|Dog Napper Dog Flipper
|44 min
|Dawg Crapper
|2
|sally sore hole aka debra@ sabra (Dec '12)
|47 min
|Woazer
|10
|matt mulford
|1 hr
|normalguy
|9
|leah johnson jeffers
|3 hr
|come on cami
|3
|Any dog wash around here
|3 hr
|Bunch
|18
|GaLLia the carwash mecca of all Ohio !!!
|4 hr
|LOL
|2
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|5 hr
|grown up
|119
|The loud sound comming out of the sky in Gallip...
|5 hr
|Welfare Bum
|12
|Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated:
|23 hr
|bulldog
|25
|
|Big Al going to prison (Jun '15)
|Wed
|pig monitor
|69
