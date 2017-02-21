Anytime Shine car wash celebrates rib...

Anytime Shine car wash celebrates ribbon cutting -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Tri-County News

Owner Nick Dobbs explained this is not any ordinary car wash and is a state-of-the-art facility. It maps a car when it enters the bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Champlin thinks he is a hero gonna clean up steets 1 min Expert 64
Mindy Pope (Mar '11) 4 min bible buff 21
Margo Smith 33 min Fedup 16
Sarah McDonald? (May '11) 1 hr Your family is a ... 15
flippers new escalade 1 hr citizen 3
Mercerville Police discover body @ 16:12 Today 3 hr Mysterybuff 3
Jake facemire busted again 4 hr Curious George 1
News Gallia deputies discover body - 2:06 am updated: 6 hr Dilly 42
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC