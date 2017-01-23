Vacant building ordinance in effect F...

Vacant building ordinance in effect Feb. 17 -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-County News

Gallipolis City will begin enacting an ordinance recently passed on its second reading which will go into effect Feb. 17, requiring registration of vacant buildings, whether commercial or residential. Gallipolis City Commissioners have been discussing the ordinance with legal counsel for the past several weeks with the first reading and passage of the ordinance occurring Jan. 3. Along with the enactment of legal proceedings for eminent domain actions on a Fourth Avenue property, city officials are attempting to crack down on dilapidated properties within municipal limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know what Eric Carter is up to these days?! (Nov '10) 1 hr Bronson Carter 20
House cleaning ? 1 hr sure 7
Why 2 hr Sharkie 27
nosey 3 hr Frank 12
Amanda Clonch 5 hr Urdumb 6
Oasis Christian Tabernacle on Georges Creek (Apr '15) 6 hr Concerned 11
I like that pizza pizza i like that pizza pie 10 hr doctortime 3
Jo Ellen and Andy Fisher (Jul '14) 22 hr Bond Girl 99 247
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC