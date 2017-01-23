Vacant building ordinance in effect Feb. 17

Gallipolis City will begin enacting an ordinance recently passed on its second reading which will go into effect Feb. 17, requiring registration of vacant buildings, whether commercial or residential. Gallipolis City Commissioners have been discussing the ordinance with legal counsel for the past several weeks with the first reading and passage of the ordinance occurring Jan. 3. Along with the enactment of legal proceedings for eminent domain actions on a Fourth Avenue property, city officials are attempting to crack down on dilapidated properties within municipal limits.

