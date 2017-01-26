Their view
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin is clearly following through on his campaign pledge to make Gallia an unhealthy place for drug dealers to do business. Within a 24-hour period on Jan. 17, sheriff's deputies mounted a raid on an alleged trafficking site, and then on a suspected meth lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racial profiling by Matt Champlin and the GCPD
|1 hr
|Jack
|7
|Leah Jeffers
|2 hr
|Lips
|1
|Thought The new Sheriff was gonna get rid of drugs
|4 hr
|citizen
|9
|Two people crazy inlove secretly
|7 hr
|really
|13
|Buck ridge squad.
|7 hr
|bust
|15
|No pop and junk food with food stamps!!!
|11 hr
|Haha
|4
|Brandon Smith/Gage Overstreet
|14 hr
|Watch out
|1
|bob evans closing , gallia & rio g, may become ...
|19 hr
|JHJ
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC