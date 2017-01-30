Teen driver cited for State Route 638 crash
A teen driver was cited following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 638 and County Road 106 Thursday night around 6:20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizens need to start protesting
|2 min
|Sick of it
|9
|Tanisha May, Derick Martin & Amanda Robinson
|28 min
|Molly
|2
|chris fitch
|29 min
|homie
|1
|Sandy patterson
|40 min
|Won Hung Lo
|3
|allen perry
|44 min
|Yep
|2
|GAHS Football Field (Aug '15)
|48 min
|Welfare Bum
|33
|leah jeffers
|1 hr
|murriedperhaps
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC