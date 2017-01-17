Stepping Stone into the Future

Stepping Stone into the Future

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

The Jan. 12 Meet and Greet event in Alexandria highlighted not only the archaeological methods at work in the laboratory, but also the program's commitment to supporting veterans. The director of the Center of Expertise for Curation and Management of Archaeological Collections in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, Michael "Sonny" Trimble, started the VCP in 2009 to address a two-part issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nosey 18 min stop 4
Oasis Christian Tabernacle on George's Creek (Feb '15) 21 min smh 31
Todd Ross 1 hr Who knows 1
leah jeffers 3 hr truth 1
Why 3 hr Good guy 16
Looking for old crush 13 hr Yep 7
What's happening on 141? ?? Cops everywhere, 14 hr stop 27
Raid in Bidwell Tue Bunch 48
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC