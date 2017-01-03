Second warrant results in $10K -

A second warrant was served by the Gallia Sheriff's Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force at a residence on Cooper Road in Gallia County this week as part of an investigation which revealed an additional $10,000 recovered in cash. "The seizure of this money is because all of our agencies worked this case relentlessly following every lead and tip," said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

